Survival of the Richest

How we must tax the super-rich now to fight inequality

We are living through an unprecedented moment of multiple crises. Tens of millions more people are facing hunger. Hundreds of millions more face impossible rises in the cost of basic goods or heating their homes.

Climate breakdown is crippling economies and seeing droughts, cyclones and floods force people from their homes.

Millions are still reeling from the continuing impact of COVID-19, which has already killed over 20 million

people. Poverty has increased for the first time in 25 years. At the same time, these multiple crises all have winners. The very richest have become dramatically richer and corporate profits have hit record highs, driving an explosion of inequality.